Rockton man involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash is suspect in 2017 Loves Park murder

CEDAR RAPIS, Iowa. (WTVO) — Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, police in Cedar Rapids were called to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on I-380.

Officers say a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 with four occupants was struck by a 2019 Ford F-150 with one occupant.

Police say the front-seat passenger in the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Extrication was needed to pull out three of the passengers.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford F-150 truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the interstate before striking the Suburban.

The driver of the truck was identified as 34-year-old Tyler Lee of Rockton.

Officials identified the deceased passenger as 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen of Cedar Rapids.

The driver of the suburban, identified as 23-year-old Rylee Brooke Wallingford of Cedar Rapids, is currently hospitalized with serious injuries.

Court documents obtained by KWWL confirmed that Tyler Lee is a suspect in connection to a Loves Park murder in 2017.