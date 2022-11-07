ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within.

According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m.

Police said Noonen was still inside the home when officers arrived, and he was arrested. Police did not describe a motive for the crime.

Noonen faces charges of Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery, and Battery.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.