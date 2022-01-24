Police save 3-year-old Illinois boy, found in a ditch after going missing

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders in Lee County were able to find and save the life of a 3-year-old boy who went missing on a cold day in December.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that the child went missing from his home in Harmon in the early morning hours of December 22nd. Police said the temperature was only 17-degrees.

Police used a drone, a Dixon Police K9, the Lee County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, and assistance from the Illinois State Police to go looking for the child, who was reportedly last seen wearing only a diaper.

Deputies located the child laying unclothed and unresponsive in a ditch, and performed CPR as they transported him to KSB Hospital.

While in the hospital, the child’s heart reportedly stopped three times, but he was able to be revived, police said.

“I am proud of our Sauk Valley area law enforcement officers, deputies, telecommunicators, first responders and hospital staff for their perseverance and dedication that morning. This child is alive because of their combined efforts,” said Sheriff John Simonton.