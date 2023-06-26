LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 19-year-old may face criminal charges after a motorcycle crash left him critically injured on Saturday night.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson north on Flansburg Road, north of Range Road, when the bike left the roadway, went into a ditch, and flung the driver into a nearby cornfield.

Police said there were no witnesses to the crash, which is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. and 11:27 p.m.

Around 11:51 p.m., police responded to the scene, where an ambulance had arrived. The teen was transported to FHN Memorial in Freeport where he is still in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said impaired driving is believed to be a contributing factor.

Criminal charges may be forthcoming if he survives, police said.