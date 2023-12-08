CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Larry Lott, 73, of Caledonia, on charges that he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 over six years.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into Lott in early November 2023.

During that investigation, authorities amassed evidence suggesting that Lott sexually assaulted the child multiple times between 2001 and 2007.

He was arrested on Thursday, December 7th on four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, which is punishable by between 6 and 60 years in prison, if he is convicted.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be possible.