BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an SUV ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi, bounced off a house, and drove off.

According to police, the incident happened sometime on Wednesday but did not provide a location or exact time of the crash.

The Chevrolet Suburban-style SUV driver, “who is likely still cleaning up their seat after the semi impact,” police said, is wanted for questioning.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured to call police at 608-757-2244.