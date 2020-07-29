Police say cocaine, fentanyl, weapons found in arrest of Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old James Brown was arrested Tuesday on narcotics charges after police identified him as the suspect in a drug dealing investigation.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers arrested Brown at 9 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Gramercy Court. During the search of the apartment, police say they found $30,000 in cash, a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun.

Brown is currently on parole for a previous drug conviction.

He was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance between 15-100 grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance between 1-15 grams, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

