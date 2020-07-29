ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old James Brown was arrested Tuesday on narcotics charges after police identified him as the suspect in a drug dealing investigation.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers arrested Brown at 9 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Gramercy Court. During the search of the apartment, police say they found $30,000 in cash, a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun.
Brown is currently on parole for a previous drug conviction.
He was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance between 15-100 grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance between 1-15 grams, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ComEd officials pressed during bribery investigation hearing
- ‘Save Sinissippi Golf Course’ movement seeing progress
- Police say cocaine, fentanyl, weapons found in arrest of Rockford man
- Convicted South Beloit pedophile sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
- Biden expected to choose running mate next week
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!