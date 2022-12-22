JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a fire that started in the yarn aisle of a Michael’s store was possibly due to arson.

According to Janesville Police, the fire and police departments were called to the store, at 2900 Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Employees were able to extinguish the fire prior to their arrival, and all customers were evacuated.

Police said the fire may have been smoldering for several minutes before it ignited.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Rock County Dispatch non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.