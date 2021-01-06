Police say heavy fog contributed to deadly head-on Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 55-year-old man was killed Tuesday after a collision in heavy fog with another car, driven by a 63-year-old woman, who remains hospitalized.
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. on E HWY 14 just west of N Newville Road.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the female driver was taken to the hospital and is said to have suffered serious injuries.
Police say no criminal charges are being pursued.
