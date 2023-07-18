JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man, previously convicted of negligent homicide and released from a 6-month prison sentence, has been arrested for possession of a firearm.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were notified that Isaiah Ruffins, 20, was in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street and was in possession of the weapon, a violation of the terms of his parole.

Police say a 9mm semi-automatic gun and ammunition were found inside Ruffins’ residence. He was arrested at his workplace, authorities said.

He was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Violation of Parole.

On September 6th, 2022, Ruffins was found guilty of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon for the shooting death of Frederick Davis.