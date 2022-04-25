ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Freemon Hubbard, 21, was arrested on weapons charges after officers said they spotted him and three other people in masks pull into a Mobil gas station parking lot on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were in the 300 block of N. Alpine Road on Friday around 11:55 p.m. when they saw a car with four masked occupants pull into the parking lot of Mobil.

Hubbard reportedly got out of the car and officers say they witnessed him take a gun from the car.

Police said three of the occupants walked away from the car and were detained by officers, who then found the gun on Hubbard.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the parking lot and escaped.

Hubbard was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police have not announced charges against the other three people.