MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been charged with running a sizeable cocaine and marijuana operation out of a home in Machesney Park.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the home of Harlan Fluker, 48, on Brentwood Road, around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

During the search of the home, officials said they found 331 grams of cocaine in a closet, 21 grams of fentanyl pills in a dresser drawer, and 35 grams of marijuana in a bathroom closet.

Upstairs, a .40 caliber handgun was found in a drawer, which police learned had been reported stolen. Cash in the amount of $2,650 was also recovered, according to court records.

In the basement, authorities discovered a marijuana growing operation, with lights and irrigation, consisting of 465 plants. In total, police said 70,089.54 grams (154 lbs) of marijuana was found in the house.

According to police, Fluker claimed the marijuana located in the basement was for his own personal use.

He was arrested and charged with Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Violation of the Cannabis Control Act, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon for a prior conviction in 1998, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

“We continue to be committed to bringing those involved in illegal drug trafficking along with felons in possession of firearms to justice and making our communities safe, “said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “Narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities within Winnebago County.”