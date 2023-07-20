ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police say consumption of narcotics is suspected in the death of Lamar Bell, who died in police custody on Monday.

According to ISP, a trooper pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street around 7:59 p.m. on July 17th.

Bell, 33, was placed in police custody. While at the scene, police said “Bell began exhibiting signs of a medical emergency associated with the consumption of narcotics. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle.”

An ambulance rushed Bell to UW SwedishAmerican. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Bell was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 9:13 p.m.

In a GoFundMe for Bell’s funeral expenses, his family suggested that law enforcement was responsible for his death.

However, according to Coroner Michael Smirz, no signs of traumatic injury were found after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday.

The Rockford Police Department responded on public Facebook posts, seeking to push back against “inaccurate information” being shared on social media.

ISP said the result of the autopsy supports their conclusion that the consumption of drugs was a factor in Bell’s death.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology results are pending, the coroner said.

The Rockford branch of the NAACP said it is aware of the incident and is monitoring the investigation.