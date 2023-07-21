CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of CherryVale Mall on Friday, but could not substantiate the claim.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, officers were called to the mall parking lot at 11:47 a.m. after someone reported they had been threatened by a man in a gray Nissan who implied he had a gun.

But, police said a gun was not seen, the suspect’s vehicle was not located, and the person who made the complaint did not remain on the scene to speak with police.