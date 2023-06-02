CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Cherry Valley Police issued an advisory Friday morning saying a report of a gunman at CherryVale Mall was false.

According to police, officers from the Cherry Valley Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to the mall around 11:18 a.m. for a report of a “subject with a gun.”

Police said they were able to identify the person upon arrival, and determined that they did not have a gun.

Last year, 25-year-old Marcus Mclin was murdered in the mall parking lot.

No one was hurt in a shooting near the Macy’s department store in February 2021.

Five gang members were involved in March 2018 shooting inside the mall, police said.

On October 8th, 2016, a 29-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot at the mall.

In September of that year, a fight between 7 male suspects led to a shooting.