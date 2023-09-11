ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the weekend, police took Rashod Davis, 27, into custody after reportedly firing a handgun in the air during a fight.

According to Rockford Police, officers were summoned to the 800 block of Houghton Street on Friday, September 8th around 11:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, witnesses told police Davis was involved in an argument with another person outside of the house, and during the altercation, Davis fired a handgun in the air.

Police said they found the weapon in question inside the house, which was loaded and equipped with a drum magazine.

Davis was charged with Domestic Battery, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.