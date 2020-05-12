Police say Rockford man accused of sex assault of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Gulley on Sunday. Gulley is charged with four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a juvenile under 13.
Police say they were contacted about the alleged abuse on January 26th.
Officials say Gulley is known to the victim. He was held at the Winnebago County Jail.
