Police say Rockford man shot at woman during domestic incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kyler Nelson, 26, was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at a woman at a home on Charles Street.

The Rockford Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of Charles around 11 p.m. in relation to a domestic incident, and there learned that the woman had been shot at by Nelson.

Police say he was still inside the residence and was arrested.

Nelson was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Battery.

Police say two guns and a spent shell casing were recovered from the scene.

