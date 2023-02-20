COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Vincent Phillips, 51, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a K9 officer sniffed out illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Wisconsin.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th, police stopped Phillips on Hwy 16 near Klappstein Road in Lewiston Township, about 7 miles east of Wisconsin Dells, for speeding.

Vincent Phillips. Photo: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy’s K9 partner, Jax, detected drugs in the vehicle, police said.

K9 Jax. Photo: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Recovered during the subsequent search of Phillips’ vehicle was 245.7 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of Fentanyl, 18.8 grams of crack cocaine, and $5,690 in cash.

Photo: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillips was then booked into Columbia County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.