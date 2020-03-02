Police say Rockford woman bit, stabbed boyfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 41-year-old Shimika Shonta Davis was arrested over the weekend after police say she stabbed and bit her boyfriend.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 500 block of N. Main Street where they found 57-year-old Cornell Brown suffering from two stab wounds and several bite marks.

Davis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

