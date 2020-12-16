Police say suspect impersonating Janesville city worker

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are issuing a warning after a person impersonating a Water Department worker was let inside the home of an elderly resident.

Police say the elderly female resident of a home in the 1600 block of Liberty Lane said a man wearing a lanyard with a photo ID, driving a blue vehicle, was able to enter the woman’s residence.

Officials say the suspect asked the woman to turn on the hot water, which he checked with some sort of laser device. He then looked around the home, but no theft occurred. When the woman asked if he was going to change the water meter, the suspect replied that it wasn’t necessary at this time and left the residence, police said.

According to officials, “The Janesville Water Department is currently working in the area changing out water meters and transmitters. Citizens are reminded the Janesville Water Department sends out notices via mail to schedule appointments. Janesville Water employees wear identification as City of Janesville employees, drive vehicles and wear clothing identifying them as City of Janesville employees. As always citizens should use caution when allowing strangers into their home.”

