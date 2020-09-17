Police say suspected Rockford cocaine dealer caught hiding in dumpster after pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a suspected cocaine dealer was caught hiding in a dumpster after officers chased him down on Wednesday.

According to police, Zachary Martinez, 25, a known gang member, was the subject of a drug investigation. Officers spotted him driving a car in the 2900 block of Glenwood Avenue around 2:40 p.m. and tried to pull him over, but Martinez pulled into a driveway in and refused to get out of the car, police said.

Then, Martinez allegedly drove through the home’s back yard and along and eventually into a drainage ditch. His car disabled, police say Martinez, armed with a gun and a small backpack, ran north in the ditch. Authorities said Martinez tossed the gun in the pursuit.

He was later found hiding in a garbage dumpster behind the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center, police said.

He was arrested and charged with Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude Police, and Reckless Driving.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

