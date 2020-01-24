Police say thief stole cannabis from Chicago airport amnesty box

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police say a thief stole marijuana from Midway Airport’s “amnesty box,” a receptacle where passengers can deposit their pot before boarding a plane.

WMAQ reports that the marijuana was found on a passenger on Wednesday morning, and that person was taken to the amnesty box where they surrendered the cannabis.

When police went to empty the box at 8 p.m., they discovered the marijuana was gone.

Surveillance cameras showed a man stealing the pot and running away, around 6 p.m.

According to WMAQ, investigators say the man had just arrived on a flight, and after stealing the marijuana, immediately left the airport.

Police say they are unsure how he was able to gain access to the box, which should have been locked, authorities said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

