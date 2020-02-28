Police say victim of early Friday home invasion not cooperating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the victim of a home invasion and subsequent struggle, which happened while children were sleeping inside, won’t press charges against the alleged perpetrator.

According to police, they were called to a lower apartment in the 100 block of S. Chicago Avenue around 3 a.m. where officers found forced entry to the residence and signs of a struggle.

Police say the woman who lives there returned home and told officers that she had left her children at home under the care of her boyfriend.

The woman told police she believes her ex-boyfriend was responsible for the confrontation.

Police say no one was injured and none of the victims wished to cooperate with the investigation, so no charges were filed.

