Man arrested after standoff with Rockford Police at Orton Keyes apartments

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – Rockford Police arrested a suspect wanted for several warrants after he allegedly barricaded himself in an residence at Orton Keyes apartments, at 633 Ranger St.

Police say they were trying to get a person to come out of an apartment for about two hours on Wednesday.

Assistant Deputy Chief of Investigations, Robert Reffett, said the subject eventually turned himself in without incident, after the initially crawling out onto the roof.

Officers at the scene said the suspect was wanted on several warrants.

DEVELOPING…