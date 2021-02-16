Police search for endangered missing 93-year-old Will County man

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police and Will County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an endangered missing man, Norbert A. Serd.

Serd is 5’6″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Navy hat and a brown coat.

Police say he has a medical condition that places him in danger.

He was last seen on South Olive Street in Plainfield, Illinois around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was driving a 2015 silver Buick Lacrosse with Illinois license plate NLS3904.

Anyone with information can contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at (815)727-8575.