ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are hoping to identify a suspect who burglarized the Chicken Hop restaurant, which moved into the former All Day Donut shop on E. State Street this past October.

Officers responded to an alarm at the restaurant, located at 3511 E. State Street, at 1:10 a.m. Thursday morning. There, they found the entry doors had been smashed.

Police said the suspect was captured on video, and was described as a black male with a lighter complexion, short braids, wearing a blue hoodie, black stocking cap and black gloves.

The suspect got away with two cash registers.