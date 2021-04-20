Police search for suspect from Rockford jewelry store burglary during summer unrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have issued a warrant for a man they say broke into a Rockford jewelry store last summer.

Around 11:10 p.m. on May 30, 2020, Rockford police officers were called to Clodius & Co. Jewelers, located at 252 S. Mulford, for an alarm investigation.

Investigators say glass cases were broken and several items were stolen. Detectives identified one of the suspects as 35-year-old Marcus Dandridge.

An warrant was issued for his arrest on April 20, 2021. Dandridge is charged with Burglary. He remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.