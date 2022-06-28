JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A masked man robbed a Janesville hotel on Monday and police are searching for the suspect.

According to Janesville Police, the robbery happened at the AmericInn Lodge and Suites at 3900 Milton Avenue, just shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say a black male, approximately 5’11” and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a white mask, went into the lobby and threatened the clerk, insinuating that he had a gun.

After stealing cash, the suspect ran out on foot. The clerk was not injured, police said.

Police used a K9 to search the area, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.