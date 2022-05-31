FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Mobil Gas Station last Friday.

According to police, the suspect, described as a black male in his early 20’s, 5’6″ and 150 lbs, went into the store around 10:24 p.m. and waited for other customers to leave before brandishing a gun and demanding money from the cash register.

The gas station is located at 1220 W. Galena Avenue.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the crime contact Stateline Area Crime Stoppers or the Freeport Police Department.