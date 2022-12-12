BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are looking for the man who robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1741 Pearl Street early Monday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred around 5:03 a.m. when a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6’01” and 210 pounds, clean-shaven, and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirts, and jeans, entered the business and stole money from the clerk.

The suspect left the business on foot, headed toward West 10th Street, police said.

Police are asking residents with security cameras who live between W. 10th Street to W. 6th Street and Pearl Street to 5th Avenue to check their recordings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.