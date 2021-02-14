Police search for three persons of interest in shooting near CherryVale mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cherry Valley Police are searching for three persons of interest connected to a shooting near the Macy’s at CherryVale Mall that happened around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooting required the mall to go into lockdown. Police say that no one was hurt by gunfire, but investigators located several shell casings.





Police released surveillance images of a black Dodge Charger and three individuals fleeing shortly after shots were fired.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photo is asked to contact police at 815-332-3431.