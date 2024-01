BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are asking the public to help them identify suspects who attempted to break into a local business.

The Town of Beloit Police Department made the appeal on Monday, sharing photos of the alleged suspects in the vandalism, which took place in the 2900 block of S. Prairie Avenue.

Photos: Town of Beloit Police Department

Police did not identify the business by name.

Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify the individuals pictured by calling Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244.