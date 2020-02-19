Police searching for ‘endangered’ missing Loves Park man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Loves Park Police Department

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police and the Illinois State Police are searching for 55-year-old Robert Strzalko, who is said to be an endangered missing person.

Strzalko was last seen in the 4700 block of Cross Country at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. He is said to have been driving a red 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Illinois plate Q564363.

Police say Strzalko has a condition which places him in danger.

Strzalko is 6’1″, 225 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt and black snow pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015.

Photo: Loves Park Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories