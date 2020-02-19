Police searching for ‘endangered’ missing Loves Park man

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police and the Illinois State Police are searching for 55-year-old Robert Strzalko, who is said to be an endangered missing person.
Strzalko was last seen in the 4700 block of Cross Country at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. He is said to have been driving a red 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Illinois plate Q564363.
Police say Strzalko has a condition which places him in danger.
Strzalko is 6’1″, 225 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt and black snow pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015.
