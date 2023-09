ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are on the lookout for multiple wanted suspects in the Rockford area, according to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

Joshua Beilfuss, 40, Janequa Outlaw, 29, Leslie Stone, 50, and Troy Neal, 35, are all wanted by police.

Beilfuss and Outlaw are accused of retail theft; Stone is accused of forgery and Neal is accused of driving under the influence.

Any information on the suspects can be directed to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.