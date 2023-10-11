FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing for the second time in less than a month.

Lilliona “Lilly” Duncan was last seen at a relative’s home in the 3800 block of W. Yoder Road in rural Freeport on October 8th around 9 p.m., police said.

She is described as a white female, 5’2″, 100 lbs, with shoulder-length curly brown hair and a small piercing in her nose, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with chains over the holes, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff at 815-235-8252.

On September 22nd, police also issued an alert for Duncan, who went missing the prior afternoon. She was found safe later that day.