Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Lion’s Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave, around 2:37 a.m.

An employee said a a black male, approx. 30-40 years old, 5’5″, thin, and wearing dark pants, a black mask, white head wrap and dark shoes, with a blue jacket with a white logo on the left chest and white stripes down the arms, entered the store with a handgun and stole cash and cigarettes.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene prior to their arrival. Officers set up a perimeter, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

