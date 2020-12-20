Police searching for man and woman who robbed Janesville Citgo, battered clerk with gun

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are looking for two suspects who struck a gas station clerk in the head with a handgun while robbing the store on Saturday.

According to police, around 8:23 p.m., officers were called to the Citgo gas station at 1002 S. Jackson Street where a store clerk had been beaten during the robbery.

The victim said a black male, approximately 30 years old, heavy set and with short hair (possibly bald), accompanied by a 20-25 year old female of mixed race, with orange colored hair bangs and two nose piercings, entered the store. The male suspect walked behind the counter and hit the clerk with the gun, and then stole money and the clerk’s cell phone.

Police say the clerk was treated for his injuries at Mercy Hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

