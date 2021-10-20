Police searching for missing Boone County man, suffering from Alzheimer’s

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating 88-year-old Paul Kirane, who is missing and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said Kirane is 5’6″, 160 lbs, and left his residence in the 9000 block of Ramblin Ridge Road on Wednesday, wearing a Packers sweatshirt, and black sweat pants.

Police say he may be confused about where he is.

Anyone with information on Kirane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at (815) 544-9322.