CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cherry Valley woman.

Merle Bennett, 83, was last seen leaving a home on Great Republic Road on her way to the Cherry Valley Cafe, at 216 E. State Street, at 6 p.m. on December 6th.

Police said Bennett was driving a gray and black Chevrolet Avalanche with Illinois plate 1556031B.

She is described as a white female, 5’9″, 206 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Bennett has a condition which places her in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cherry Valley Police at 815-282-2600.