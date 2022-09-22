BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area.

According to police, Madison authorities issued an alert after receiving a report from Hampton’s mother, warning that she was missing and in imminent danger.

Police investigators said Hampton may be at immediate risk of bodily harm.

Her last known location was in Dane County.

Williams has a warrant for his arrest and “is being sought as a part of this investigation,” police said.

He is known to visit Beloit and Janesville, and drives a 2019 silver of black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin license AMP7217.

Hampton is described as a Black female, 5’4″ tall, 120 lbs, with brown eyes.

Williams is described as a Black male, 6’6″ tall, 244 lbs, with braided hair and a possible beard, brown eyes, with tattoo sleeves on both arms.