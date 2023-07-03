FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have issued a bulletin announcing the search for Madyson Brown, 15, who was reported missing on June 27th.

According to police, Madyson, who is Black, is possibly in the company of an adult white female.

Madyson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’7″ tall. She was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Police said she was reported missing on the 27th and was possibly seen in the company of the woman on June 29th.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.