FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport are searching for 14-year-old Mikayla Arata, who was last seen on December 13th.

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, Mikayla may be in the local area or she may travel to Lincoln, Illinois.

She is described as a white female, 5’6″, 155 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, with pierced ears and nose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222 or 911.