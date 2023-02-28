GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Genoa Police are asking for help finding a man that was reported missing on Monday.

They are looking for Daniel Elkinton, 41. He was last seen leaving work in Hampshire at around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Family last heard from him around 6:40 p.m. that same day. The call reportedly occurred from his Genoa home on N. Oak Creek Drive.

Elkinton is 5’7″, 160 pounds. He may be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

First responders and more than 50 volunteers search along the Kishwaukee River Tuesday morning, but Elkinton was not found.

Any information should be given to the Genoa Police Department, (815) 784-2526.