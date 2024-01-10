ASHLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for help to locate two missing teen girls.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Alexcia Shaw, 15, and Delilah Russell, 14, were last seen at 2 a.m. on January 9th.

Shaw is described as 5′ 1″, around 110 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. She wears large framed glasses, police said.

Photo: Washington County Sheriffs Office

Russell is described as 5′ 2″, around 116 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said the girls were last seen in the Wamac / Centrailia area, with Shaw wearing her glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 618-327-8274.