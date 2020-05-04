Police searching for missing Illinois woman

UPDATE: Cotto was found safe Monday evening.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are searching for a missing woman, 38-year-old Stephanie Cotto.

Police say Cotto has a condition which places her in danger.

She was last seen on May 3rd in in Hoffman Estates.

Cotto is described as 5’2″, 150 lbs, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700.

