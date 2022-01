MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Katelyln Kirby, who went missing on December 29th.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kirby is described as a white female, 5’3″, 210 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Morris Police Department at 815-734-4132 or dial 911.