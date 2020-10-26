Police searching for missing Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff is asking the public’s help to locate 43-year-old Rachel Dishman, who was last seen in Rockford on Saturday, October 24th.

Dishman was wearing red and black, tennis shoes and she was carrying a black drawstring style backpack and was last seen on foot in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

