FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff is asking the public for help to locate Tamera (Tammy) Schap, who was last seen on Friday.

According to police, Schap is 37 years old, 5’7″, 168lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.