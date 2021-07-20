Police searching for missing Wisconsin woman

RACINE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police from Racine are searching for a missing woman, Ariania Boutwell, and her four children.

Botswell is described as 23-years-old, 5’3″, possibly driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with temporary tags. Police say the vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover.

Her children are said to be ages 7, 4, 2, and 6 months old.

Police say they are attempting to check the welfare of Botswell, and say anyone who sees her should immediately call 911 or 262-886-2300.